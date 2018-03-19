Jim Carrey Under Fire for Grotesque Portrait of Sarah Huckabee Sanders

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jim Carrey is being criticized on social media for a portrait he painted that is believed to be White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.
The actor and comedian on Saturday tweeted the painting with the caption: “This is the portrait of a so-called Christian whose only purpose in life is to lie for the wicked. Monstrous!”
This is the portrait of a so-called Christian whose only purpose in life is to lie for the wicked. Monstrous! pic.twitter.com/MeYLTy1pqb
— Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 17, 2018
Some Twitter users accused Carrey of shaming because of the unflattering portrait. Others were critical of his use of Christian.
A spokeswoman for Carrey confirms it is his painting. But she would not confirm it is Sanders.
The White House has not returned a message seeking comment.
Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.