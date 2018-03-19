‘Sex and the City’ Star Cynthia Nixon to Challenge New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo

Actress and political activist Cynthia Nixon announced took to Twitter on Monday to announce the launch of her campaign for governor of New York.

“I love New York, and today I’m announcing my candidacy for governor,” wrote Nixon, known best for her role as Miranda on the popular HBO drama series Sex and the City, in a tweet which linked to an ActBlue donation website.

“Cynthia Nixon is a lifelong New Yorker and progressive activist who is running for governor to fight for a better, more equal New York,” the donation website read. “Cynthia hasn’t been bought and paid for by special interests and won’t be accepting any corporate contributions in this campaign. Instead our campaign will be powered by the people.”

A two-minute video touts Nixon as a “progressive advocate” fighting for a “better, more equal New York.”

The 51-year-old actress was among the many stars who helped host the “People’s State of the Union,” a public rally meant to counter President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address in January.

“They may think that our belief in true participatory democracy is waning. That we are complacent, that we are distracted, that we are just too beaten down from this horror show year we’ve had… But we are here to prove them wrong!” said Nixon, who also blamed Russian meddling for “shifting the election” to Trump.

“They may think that our belief in true participatory democracy is waning. That we are complacent, that we are distracted, that we are just too beaten down from this horror show year we’ve had… But we are here to prove them wrong!” @CynthiaNixon at the #PeoplesSOTU pic.twitter.com/R45MYdcSMa — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) January 30, 2018

“First and foremost, we need to make sure that Robert Mueller is able to conduct a thorough and unimpeded investigation,” Nixon said, adding that if Trump interferes in Mueller’s probe, “we must take to the streets as never before.”

Last August, Nixon was among the many Empire State Democrats named as possible challengers to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo when he runs for a third term in November.

When asked earlier this month about Nixon’s apparent interest in challenging him, Gov. Cuomo cracked jokes about “Russian interference.”

The Democratic Primary in New York will be held on September 13.

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter @jeromeehudson