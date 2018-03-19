Steven Spielberg: Time’s Up Movement ‘More Important than We Realize’

Veteran Hollywood filmmaker Steven Spielberg weighed in on the anti-sexual harassment campaign, Time’s Up, calling it a watershed moment for the entertainment world and beyond.

While accepting the Legend Of Our Lifetime award at the Rakuten Empire Awards in London over the weekend, Spielberg called Time’s Up an “extraordinary” movement that’s beyond our capacity to comprehend.

“It’s been a rich and diverse year for film and for gender and for race, and for speaking out. Thank you, Time’s Up,” the Jurassic Park director said. “We were very much on board from the very beginning, my wife Kate and I. This is more important than any of us can ever really realize.”

“I think in 10 years’ time we’ll look back and realize what a watershed moment we are all experiencing together. 2017 to 2018, it’s extraordinary what’s happening right now,” the four-time Academy Award-winner said.

“The fact that women who have had no representation and have not been able to find the support or the courage to step forward, now they will have representation and they will have the support,” Spielberg continued. “And Time’s Up means it’s time up. This is it, this is the end of the way things were. It’ll never be that way again, hopefully.”

No stranger to making sweeping statements on social issues, Spielberg has become increasingly political in recent months.

In December, while promoting his Vietnam War-era drama The Post, Spielberg said America is as divided politically as it was during the Civil War.

Last month, the Ready Player One director donated half-million dollars to the student gun control March for Our Lives.

