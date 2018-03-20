Garth Brooks’ Message to Emma Gonzalez Ahead of Gun Control March: Don’t Let Hate Win

Country superstar Garth Brooks read a letter from Parkland shooting survivor-turned activist Emma Gonzalez on-air during a Facebook video and urged Gonzalez to “not let hate win.”

The Grammy-winner said to Gonzalez, “Your generation is the generation for the school shootings. Let’s make sure the next generation is not. Fair enough?”

Brooks’ comments overlooked the fact that Gonzalez was probably not even born when the Columbine attack occurred, and she would have been too young for school when numerous other attacks took place. In other words, firearm-based attackers have been drawn to gun-free zones for many generations.

Nevertheless, Brooks described the upcoming gun control march, ubiquitously called the “March for our Lives,” as “beautiful” and a “great thought.” The 56-year-old country crooner then played a song he wrote for the march as the Hollywood Reporter quoted him singing:

To my children I make this vow: to matter then, it must matter now/ If we’re ever going to take a step beyond the road from here to gone/ Because there’s an endless stream I see walking in my dreams/ So many different voices, so many different wings/ Those without are those with plenty and the meekest are the strong/ All are one among the many marching on the road from here to gone/ We’re all one among the many marching on the road from here to gone.

After finishing the song Brooks wiped a tear from his face, reiterated the importance of the gun control march, and asked people to “be part of it.”

Brooks is but the latest celebrity to rally behind the student march for gun control. On February 18 Breitbart news reported that Julianne Moore, Justin Bieber, Josh Gad, and Alyssa Milano voiced support for the event. And George Clooney, Oprah Winfrey, Jeffrey Katzenberg, and Steven Spielberg pledged $500,000 each to support the march.

