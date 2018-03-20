Jim Carrey, Rosie O’Donnell Lead Celebrities’ Call for Regulation and Boycotts of Facebook

Actor-comedian Jim Carrey took to Twitter on Tuesday to share artwork targeting Facebook over reports that the social media network allowed third-party analytics firm Cambridge Analytica to access millions of its users’ data during the 2016 election.

Carrey’s painting features a photo of Facebook funder Mark Zuckerberg with a caption of a quote of Zuckerberg calling people “dumb fucks” for trusting him with their personal information when Facebook first launched at Harvard University.

Carrey — who regularly attacks President Donald Trump and members of his administration — was just one of several celebrities criticizing Facebook and Zuckerberg after reports that the platform shared personal data of 50 million of its users with third-party entities, and allowed former Obama presidential campaign staffers to harvest Facebook users’ personal information.

“Screw u mark zuck #deleteFACEBOOK,” wrote Rosie O’Donnell in a tweet.

O’Donnell also signaled that she’d deleted her Facebook account.

Actor Kumail Nanjiani‏ said to his two million-plus Twitter followers, “I don’t know how anybody can continue using Facebook.”

Actress and left-wing activists Alyssa Milano chimed in, saying, “Are you even going to comment on this, Mark Zuckerberg?! *crickets*”

“We should all contemplate this. We need our twitter and Facebook to spread positive information, but at what cost?” asked left-wing comedian Chelsea Handler. “I am interested in hearing others opinions.”

On Monday it was reported that the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is investigating claims that Facebook allowed Cambridge Analytica, a London-based data mining and data analysis firm, access to its users’ data during the 2016 election.

