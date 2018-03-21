Amy Schumer to Headline Gun Control March in L.A.

Actress and gun control proponent Amy Schumer is set to headline gun control march in Los Angeles, California, this Saturday.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, actors Yara Shahidi, Connie Britton, Olivia Wilde, and Skai Jackson are listed as headline speakers at the march along with Schumer. The group of stars will be joined by “L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti; students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School; Rebecca Mieliwocki, the 2012 National Teacher of the Year; and William LeGate, the 23-year-old entrepreneur who is one of the leaders of the #BoycottNRA movement on Twitter.”

The main event for the student march for gun control will take place in Washington D.C., on Saturday, while several sister marches will also occur in Los Angeles, Boston, New York, and Chicago.

Barack and Michelle Obama wrote a letter in support of the student’s gun control efforts this week. The letter said in part, “We wanted to let you know how inspired we have been by the resilience, resolve and solidarity that you have all shown in the wake of unspeakable tragedy. There may be setbacks; you may sometimes feel like progress is too slow in coming. But we have no doubt you are going to make an enormous difference in the days and years to come, and we will be there for you.”

EXCLUSIVE: Here’s the letter @BarackObama and @MichelleObama wrote to the #ParklandShooting survivors. In it, the former president and first lady tell the teens that they’ve “inspired” them, and commend them on “awakening the conscience of our nation.” https://t.co/FOQYVguNFw pic.twitter.com/xEPHE6iUL2 — Mic (@mic) March 21, 2018

Amy Schumer is the cousin of Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), a leading gun control proponent in the Senate. In 2015, she appeared in a Saturday Night Live sketch that viciously mocked women and families who use guns for sport and self-defense. Schumer mocked gun owners again in a 2016 skit on her Comedy Central show Inside Amy Schumer.

In 2016, the Trainwreck star revealed that Schumer to measures to increase her personal security while she advocated for increased gun control measures for everyday Americans. Following the Parkland, Florida shooting, Schumer urged her 6.5 million Instagram followers to vote NRA-funded Congressman out of office.

As for Saturday’s march, George Clooney, Oprah Winfrey, Jeffrey Katzenberg, and Steven Spielberg pledged $500,000 each to support the gun control rally. Country singer Garth Brooks urged fans to “be part of it” earlier this week.

On February 18 Breitbart news reported that Julianne Moore, Justin Bieber, Josh Gad, and Alyssa Milano voiced support for the march as well.

