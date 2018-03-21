Arnold Schwarzenegger Promotes Gas Guzzling Helicopter Ride over L.A. While Suing Oil Companies for ‘Murder’

Actor and environmental activist Arnold Schwarzenegger is gassing up the chopper for a gas-burning helicopter joy ride for some lucky contestant, even after he said that he would sue oil companies for killing people with fossil fuels.

“I don’t think there’s any difference: If you walk into a room and you know you’re going to kill someone, it’s first-degree murder; I think it’s the same thing with the oil companies,” Schwarzenegger said, announcing his upcoming lawsuit at the South By Southwest tech conference. “Every gas station on it, every car should have a warning label on it, every product that has fossil fuels should have a warning label on it.”

But that will not stop the former California governor from burning off gallons of fuel in a helicopter for charity.

Schwarzenegger is offering a “helicopter ride over Los Angeles” as part of a fundraiser, from LA-based non-profit After-School All-Stars, which includes lunch and cigars with the Terminator star turned activist.

LAST CHANCE to get to the choppa! Join me for a helicopter ride, lunch at my favorite spot and I’ll even give you a little life advice,” Schwarzenegger wrote on Facebook, adding that “Flights and hotel are on me, so enter NOW!”

“Join Arnold for lunch and cigars, where you can pick his brain about his ridiculously awesome journey from Mr. Olympia to movie star to Governor of California and beyond,” reads the After-School All-Stars sweepstakes page. “And after you feel sufficiently motivated to be your best self, you’ll really start soaring. Because you’ll join Arnold for a helicopter ride over Los Angeles! If you don’t have him say, ‘Get to the choppa,’ then that’s a real missed opportunity. Flights and hotel included.”

Again, just a week ago, the Hollywood star said, “[I]t’s absolutely irresponsible to know that your product is killing people and not have a warning label on it, like tobacco.”