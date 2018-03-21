Hollywood Goes All-In for Student Gun Control March

Late-night host Jimmy Fallon opened his show on Tuesday urging viewers to “demand change on the issue of gun control” by attending Saturday’s March for Our Lives, backed by a bevy of celebrity cash and far-left groups and fronted by student survivors of last month’s deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

“I just want to remind everybody that this Saturday, March 24, students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School have organized a march in Washington. It’s called the March for Our Lives, and it’s to tell the government, loud and clear, that we demand change on the issue of gun control,” Fallon said.

The NBC funnyman, however, is hardly the only late-night host voicing support for Saturday’s protest.

Comedy Central late-night anchor Jordan Klepper is set to host a pre-gun control march show live on Thursday from a student activist’s home in Rockville, Md, along with Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ).

Saturday’s march in D.C. — which will be accompanied by hundreds of sister protests across the country — has received millions of dollars in pledges from Oprah Winfrey, George & Amal Clooney, Stephen Spielberg,

Jeffrey Katzenberg, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, and the cast of ABC’s hit comedy series Modern Family.

“Amal and I are so inspired by the courage and eloquence of these young men and women from Stoneman Douglas High School,” George Clooney said in a statement. “Our family will be there on March 24 to stand side by side with this incredible generation of young people from all over the country, and in the name of our children Ella and Alexander, we’re donating $500,000 to help pay for this groundbreaking event.”

Winfrey even compared the teen Parkland, Florida, shooting survivors pushing for gun control to Civil Rights Movement activists of the 1960s.

Pop megastar Justin Bieber and actors Julianne Moore, Josh Gad, and Alyssa Milano were among the first celebrities to voice support for the gun control march.

Cameron good talking to you last night. All of your bravery is amazing. I stand with you guys. #march24 #marchforourlives https://t.co/oKG8MmhzaI — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) February 18, 2018

This is an exciting and important moment. On March 24, students are leading marches in DC & across the country to demand that lawmakers do their jobs and take action to prevent gun violence. Get involved: https://t.co/u4MKGLpoZR #MarchForOurLives @Everytown — Julianne Moore (@_juliannemoore) February 18, 2018

We are all sickened by what happened in FL last week, but we cannot ignore these tragedies any longer. I am so inspired to see the students of Parkland & kids all over this country standing up to the status quo. On March 24, we march. Join us. #MarchForOurLives @MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/2v3yABKYn3 — Josh Gad (@joshgad) February 18, 2018

Join me on March 24 as we march for our lives. #MarchForOurLives https://t.co/7RmueDo5gu — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) February 18, 2018

Pop superstars Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus are set to attend the rally, while chart-toppers G-Easy and Fallout Boy are among those set to perform at a benefit concert to support the star-studded event.

Actor-singer and Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda has released a new song with a portion of the proceeds from the mashup going toward the student march for gun control.

This week, country superstar Garth Brooks sent a message to Parkland shooting survivor-turned activist Emma Gonzalez urging her and other activists to “not let hate win” during Saturday’s protest.

Indeed, celebrities supporting Saturday’s protest has paid off as a half-million people are expected to descend upon Washington, D.C., for this weekend’s rally.

