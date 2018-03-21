Jimmy Fallon: ‘Demand Change on Gun Control’ by Attending the March for Our Lives

Late-night talk show host Jimmy Fallon encouraged his viewers on Tuesday’s episode of The Tonight Show to attend or support the upcoming anti-second amendment march organized by student survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.

“I just want to remind everybody that this Saturday, March 24, students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School have organized a march in Washington,” Fallon said. “It’s called the March for Our Lives, and it’s to tell the government, loud and clear, that we demand change on the issue of gun control.”

The march was organized by students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, where a 19-year-old gunman killed 17 people and injured over a dozen more. It has already attracted large donations from celebrities Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, and George Clooney, while receiving endorsements from figures such as Kim Kardashian, Justin Bieber, Amy Schumer.

“I’ll be there, with my family, to support the students,” Fallon continued. “And I encourage all of you — families, students, teachers, anyone who wants change — head to Washington this Saturday, or find a local march happening in your city, and show your support for these kids as they make their voices heard. Our future is speaking, and we should listen.”

The late-night comedian first announced his intention to attend the march in February, describing the work of students activists such as David Hogg was “unbelievable” and claiming that they were enacting a “real revolution.”

“I think what the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School are doing is unbelievable. They’re speaking out with more guts, passion, conviction and common sense than most adults,” Fallon said at the time.

“They’re high school students — it’s beyond impressive — the strength that they have is inspiring. They’re angry and they are doing something about it and creating change. This is a real revolution.”

Unlike other talk show hosts, Fallon is not openly political on a regular basis and has refused to join in the anti-President Donald Trump bandwagon pursued by his late-night contemporaries Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, and Seth Meyers.

