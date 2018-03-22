Jay Leno Roasts Bill Clinton, Kevin Spacey, Trump in ‘Tonight Show’ Monologue

Veteran late-night host Jay Leno stepped in for Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night and delivered a sexual harassment-heavy monologue that took aim at disgraced actor Kevin Spacey, ousted newsmen Matt Lauer and Charlie Rose, and former President Bill Clinton and President Donald Trump.

“Sexual harassment — a big issue,” Leno began, after stepping in for Fallon who’d faked a muscle strain. “People are finally taking it seriously. Scientists at Northwestern University did a study about the differences between men’s brains and women’s brains, and this is fascinating. It seems women’s brains are located in their head. This explains a lot.”

“In fact, I was talking about this just yesterday with my Uber driver, Kevin Spacey,” Leno joked about the House of Cards actor who’s been accused of sexual misconduct by more than dozen men.

Leno then turned his attention to Mad Men creator Matthew Weiner, who was accused of sexual harassment last November by screenwriter Kater Gordon.

“Let me tell you something, okay, when your last name is Weiner just introducing yourself to people is sexual harassment, Leno quipped.

Targeting Democrats with searing puns, something no Trump-era late-night host dares, Leno took aim at disgraced New York Congressman-turned sex offender Anthony Weiner.

He’s in jail for sexting an underage girl. And what you might not know is when he got caught, he actually called Bill Clinton to apologize,” Leno said, adding, “that’s when you know your life is going off the rails, when your sexual behavior offends Bill Clinton.”

The former NBC funnyman then turned his attention to shamed former news anchors Matt Lauer and Charlie Rose.

“Matt Lauer: fired from the Today show,” Leno said, joking: “Matt had to learn the hard way: When Al Roker says no, he means no.”

“Charlie Rose, walking around naked in front of interns? When did newsmen start behaving like this?” he continued. “I don’t remember Walter Cronkite prancing around in front of Margaret Thatcher.”

Keeping his quips politically balanced, Leno joked about Trump’s alleged sexual relationship with porn star Stormy Daniels.

“As you know, President Trump allegedly paid a porn star $130,000 to cover up their affair,” Leno said. “If that turns out to be true, it’ll be the first time Trump has fully compensated for all the work they did.”

Leno took over for Fallon in a June 2016 monologue and poked fun at both Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump during the presidential election. He also returned to his former show in 2015.

