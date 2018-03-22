Mike Pence’s Daughter Takes High Ground, Buys John Oliver’s Parody Gay Bunny Book to Benefit Charity

Vice President Pence’s daughter, Charlotte Pence, says she has purchased John Oliver’s book lampooning the Pence family’s rabbit.

According to Newsweek, “On Monday, Charlotte Pence and her mother, Karen, published their own book, Marlon Bundo’s A Day in the Life of the Vice President. But the Last Week Tonight host presented his alternative children’s story on Sunday’s program, in a bid to troll the VP, who has been criticized for endorsing policies that negatively affect LGBT+ citizens…”

Despite Oliver’s attempt to troll the Pence family and their well-intentioned book, which dedicates a portion of its proceeds to fighting sex trafficking, Charlotte Pence rose above Oliver’s politics to show her genuine interest in helping those in need of help. Charlotte Pence said that she saw purchasing Oliver’s book as a way to increase the amount of giving to those in need.

“I have bought his book. He’s giving proceeds of the book to charity, and we’re also giving proceeds of our book to charity, so I really think that we can all get behind it,” Pence said. “It doesn’t have to be divisive.”

According to The Hill, “Oliver has said proceeds from his book will go to AIDS United and the Trevor Project, a suicide prevention organization for LGBT youth.”

Staying true to her word of wanting to use her book and Oliver’s to get help to as many as possible, Charlotte Pence is more than comfortable supporting Oliver’s parody book.

“I also want to support those charities — I really mean that,” the VP’s Daughter said.

Pence also tweeted:

Happy to support charities and important causes 👍🏻 https://t.co/97yHSFk7mZ — Charlotte Rose Pence (@charlipence) March 21, 2018

Charlotte Pence, who lives in Los Angeles, is not only adept at avoiding the trolling and political stunts of hosts like John Oliver. She’s also able to rise above all the negative things that are said about her father, by remembering a lesson he taught her about what freedom looks like.

When asked recently how she handles all the public criticism of her father, she replied, “I think you just have to have the mindset that my parents have really taught me to have, which is while people may be critical of my dad, we live in a country where we have freedoms to speak out against our elected leaders.”

“So whenever people protest, my dad always has this line, he says, ‘That’s what freedom looks like.’ And it’s really true.”

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn