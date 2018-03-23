Kathy Griffin ‘Honored’ to Attend the White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Comedian Kathy Griffin announced Friday that she plans to attend this year’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner, nearly a year after her posing for a photo holding a bloody replica of President Donald Trump’s severed head spurred a two month Secret Service investigation.

Honored that I’ll be attending the White House Correspondents’ Dinner for the first time this year. I’ll be the guest of the great team at the @WashBlade @LosAngelesBlade!” Griffin wrote in a tweet on Friday, referring to the Washington D.C.-based LGBT newspaper.

Honored that I’ll be attending the White House Correspondents Dinner for the first time this year. I’ll be the guest of the great team at the @WashBlade @losangelesblade! — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) March 23, 2018

Griffin’s photo sparked a national firestorm. She was fired from CNN, faced a social media-fueled boycott of her stand-up shows, and was the subject of a Secret Service investigation.

In an interview last August, one month after fronting a tear-filled press conference, the My Life on the D-List star was unrepentant, saying she’s “obligated” to criticize Trump from the stage at future stand-up shows.

“No, I don’t apologize for that photo anymore and I think the outrage is complete BS because we have real things to deal with,” Griffin said in an interview.

Earlier this month, Griffin announced her U.S.-based comeback comedy tour and that she had booked shows in “Trump’s backyard at New York’s Carnegie Hall and at Washington’s Kennedy Center.

Griffin later took to Twitter to announced that her “Carnegie Hall show sold out in a day.”

I just found out that my Carnegie Hall show sold out in a day. I’m in shock. For most of the past year I was convinced that my career was over…I have felt moments of despair that I can’t describe in a tweet. Thank you from the bottom of my heart…I am so grateful. — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) March 17, 2018

It is unclear, however, if President Trump will attend this year’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner after skipping last year’s event.

The president did signal that he would attend, telling reporters last year “I would come next year, absolutely.”

