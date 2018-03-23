Rapper Cardi B Rails Against Government over Taxes: ‘What Y’all Doing with My F***ing Money?’

New York rap star Cardi B railed against federal and state government in an epic video rant demanding greater transparency about how her tax dollars are spent.

In a stinging Instagram video, the 25-year-old rapper expressed her fury at having to pay 40 percent of her earnings toward taxes, pointing to the dirtiness of New York City’s streets.

“I want to know what you’re doing with my fucking tax money, you know what I’m saying?’ she said. ‘When you donate, like, to a kid from a foreign country, they give you updates about what they’re doing with your donation.”

“I want to know what you’re doing with my fucking tax money, because I’m from New York where the streets are always dirty, it’s been voted the dirtiest city in America,” she continued. What is y’all doing?”

“There’s still rats on the damn train, I know you’re not spending it in no damn prisons cos y’all been giving n***** like two underwears [sic] and one jumpsuit for like five months.”

“So what is y’all doing with my fucking money? I want to know, I want receipts, I want everything. Uncle Sam, I want to know what you’re doing with my fucking money.”

Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, grew up in the impoverished Bronx neighborhood in New York and gained attention talking about her life as a gang member and stripper.

Following the release of several successful songs, she now has a major record deal and has an estimated net worth of $4 million.

The young rapper has also attracted headlines for her statements in support of controversial NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, claiming she would not perform at the Super Bowl until the NFL hired him back.

“Colin Kaepernick, as long as you kneel with us, we’re gonna be standing for you, baby,” she said at MTV’s Video Music Awards ceremony last August, referencing Kaepernick’s decision to “take the knee” and not stand for the American national anthem.

