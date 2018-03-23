Roseanne Barr to Jimmy Kimmel: ‘We Don’t Want to See Our President Fail, so Zip that F***ing Lip’

Actress Roseanne Barr appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Thursday and demanded that the late-night host, who routinely bashes President Donald Trump, “zip that fucking lip.”

While debating about Hillary Clinton’s foreign policy, Kimmel said to Barr, “Listen, never mind her foreign policy, how about captain wacko we got running the country here? I mean, some foreign policy.”

“I’m shocked because I know you are a very socially liberal person in general,” Kimmel said to Barr, who’s openly supportive of President Trump.

“I’m still the same, you all moved,” Barr responded, referring to liberals and Democrats. “You all moved so f–ing far out you lost everybody.”

“A lot of your audience and including me, I just want to say this, Jimmy,” said Barr, sitting beside co-star John Goodman, “a lot of us, you know, no matter who we voted for, we don’t want to see our president fail. Because we don’t want Pence.”

Kimmel said he doesn’t want to Vice President Pence as president, to which Barr instructed that he “zip that fucking lip.”

The ABC Roseanne revival — the original show, which quickly became a working-class cult classic comedy series in its nine-season run between 1988 to 1997 — brings back much of the original cast members, who are deeply divided over politics but are united by their love for each other.

“Here’s my two cents, damn it,” Barr said at one point. “It’s up to us to make this government work, no matter who’s president. It’s up to us to do our job as citizens and if we don’t like something, let ’em know you don’t like it, and then you’ve got another election in two years. Get out there and vote. Change it if you don’t like it.”

After a 20-year hiatus, the first of nine episodes of Roseanne airs on ABC on March 27.

