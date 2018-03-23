Taylor Swift Donates to Student Gun Control March

Pop megastar Taylor Swift, in a rare political statement, came out in strong support on Friday for the Parkland student-led campaign for gun control in a lengthy social media post.

“No one should have to go to school in fear of gun violence. Or to a nightclub. Or to a concert. Or to a movie theater. Or to their place of worship,” Swift wrote an Instagram post. “I’ve made a donation to show my support for the students, for the March For Our Lives campaign, for everyone affected by these tragedies, and to support gun reform.”

“I’m so moved by the Parkland High School students, faculty, by all families and friends of victims who have spoken out, trying to prevent this from happening again,” the Grammy-winner wrote.

The 28-year-old chart-topped is not among the growing list of celebrities — from singers Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, and Miley Cyrus to Hollywood veterans Oprah Winfrey, George Clooney, and Stephen Spielberg — to use their platform to push Saturday’s march in Washington D.C.

Clooney, in a letter to the student activists, said that their campaign for gun control has made him “proud of my country again.”

Late-night hosts, including NBC funnyman Jimmy Fallon and Comedy Central anchor Jordan Klepper, dedicated valuable airtime to urge viewers to attend star-studded rally in the nation’s capital.

Rapper G-Easy and rock band Fallout Boy are among those set to perform at a benefit concert to support the march.

An estimated half-million people are expected to descend upon Washington, D.C., for this weekend’s rally.

