Celebrities Hit the Streets to Support Student Gun Control March: ‘Vote Them All Out’

Several celebrities took to social media and hit the streets to join the student activists and others who marched in Washington, D.C., and in other cities across the country in support of gun control.

Left-wing actor Jim Carrey tweeted art of the Parkland student activists for gun control, captioning the tweet with a demand that lawmakers “stop taking NRA blood money.”

“Today our nation’s youth are demanding their basic human right to go to school without dying in the name of greed. It’s time for Congress to act like adults worthy of their office. PASS TOUGHER GUN LAWS! BAN THE AR-15! STOP TAKING NRA BLOOD MONEY! ENOUGH IS ENOUGH! #neveragain,” the Dumb and Dumber star wrote.

Today our nation's youth are demanding their basic human right to go to school without dying in the name of greed. It's time for Congress to act like adults worthy of their office. PASS TOUGHER GUN LAWS! BAN THE AR-15! STOP TAKING NRA BLOOD MONEY! ENOUGH IS ENOUGH! #neveragain pic.twitter.com/Hhg0Qltnjr — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 24, 2018

Several celebrities, including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Michael Moore, and Debra Messing showed support for the student activist. Some Hollywood heavyweights, like George Clooney and Steven Spielberg — who both pledged $500,000 to Saturday’s event — hit the streets with protesters, while a bevy of singers and other entertainers followed suit.

“I’ll always stand for open dialogue and action – it’s the only way to ensure bad history doesn’t repeat itself,” Johnson wrote on Twitter. “When it comes to protecting our children, all bets are off and the responsibility lies with us adults and lawmakers to listen and do. Very strong day.”

I’ll always stand for open dialogue and action – it’s the only way to ensure bad history doesn’t repeat itself. When it comes to protecting our children, all bets are off and the responsibility lies with us adults and lawmakers to listen and do. Very strong day. #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/4gJ0QKdMYw — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 24, 2018

Paul McCartney, marching today in NYC near the corner where his friend John was shot to death. 1.2 million American killed by gun violence since John’s death. VOTE THEM ALL OUT. pic.twitter.com/cGmZK46gKX — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) March 24, 2018

I stand with the brave, indomitable kids who galvanized a nation, a world, &did not take inaction as an answer. You have put the “adults” in DC to shame. CS gun laws with finally be enacted, &you will be the Heroes of a generation. TODAY you lead us all. #MarchForOurLives — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) March 24, 2018

Below is a round up of social media posts showing the celebrity presence at Saturday’s student march for gun control.

On this day in 1965, young people marched from Selma to Montgomery for the right of all citizens to vote. They marched and they triumphed. Today’s young people march for safety against guns in our streets and our classrooms. We must make sure they win again. #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/AnZjDB0Bw7 — Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 24, 2018

Proud to march in solidarity. pic.twitter.com/S7nikUz6km — Billy Crystal (@BillyCrystal) March 24, 2018

This is how my loving mom is celebrating her 84th birthday today. #marchforourlives #notonemore. If our elected officials don’t act to prevent gun violence, we will #throwthemout. Make sure you’re ready to show up at the polls in November. Text FIGHT to 788-683 pic.twitter.com/zc5jEgdysY — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) March 24, 2018

I am joining the March For Our Lives movement because I feel a sense of responsibility to use my platform to bring attention to the issue of gun violence in this country! #March4OurLivesLA — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) March 24, 2018

Heroes everywhere. Cowards too. We all have a choice how we will participate. Not just marching. Daily doings and actions of love and brotherhood and sisterhood and humanhood. — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) March 24, 2018

These mommas demand action. #MarchForOurLives A post shared by Charlize Theron (@charlizeafrica) on Mar 24, 2018 at 8:33am PDT

Singer Cher heading to stage in support of #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/xbGl2J24rV — Fernando Pizarro (@FPizarro_DC) March 24, 2018

So proud to have marched in #Nashville today. Proud of the youth that started this movement. Proud of Nashville for showing up. This is not a moment, it’s a movement. #MarchForOurLives @AMarch4OurLives pic.twitter.com/F7oWSgFQpD — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) March 24, 2018

This sign breaks my heart. Forever proud of you. https://t.co/WMdCknT4Am — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) March 24, 2018

Enough is enough. I stand with all of you participating in the #MarchForOurLives today. You are strong. You are brave. You have a voice. Keep using it. Art by @camixvx @AMarch4OurLives pic.twitter.com/S0eYT4Vwvw — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) March 24, 2018

So ready to March today! Landed in DC w North & Kanye. We stand in solidarity with the survivors of gun violence & students who are calling for action on common sense gun safety laws at #MarchForOurLives around the country @AMarch4OurLives @Everytown — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2018

We are done. From state to state, from sea to shining sea. The anger is real. The excuses are finished. A generation is rising. Our legislators should start looking for new jobs because we are going to #VoteThemOut #WeCallBS #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/g7PrNAK0JV — Josh Gad (@joshgad) March 24, 2018

I stand in solidarity with students, teachers, parents, friends and families across the country! #MarchForOurLivesLA Now you march…next we VOTE! #MarchForOurLives @AMarch4OurLives pic.twitter.com/aB1FFwKfP1 — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) March 24, 2018

There is a shift happening right now…and it’s coming from all the young people across our country and the world… it’s powerful, and it’s real

Jump in#Marchforourlives — Will Arnett™ (@arnettwill) March 24, 2018

So proud of these kids for leading this movement. So disgusted they had to. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) March 24, 2018

“When a gun has more rights than you” ⚡️Today I stand in reverence of the students who’ve experienced such personal tragedy & used their voices to unite and action. Today we March For Our Lives. Today we reclaim our right to safety⚡️ Hope you can join/support #EnoughisEnough pic.twitter.com/MIgci6GIa1 — Yara shahidi (@YaraShahidi) March 24, 2018

Young people filling the streets trying to do something about gun control is truly inspiring. Wait till they realize the trillions in debt we’re leaving them, you ain’t seen nothing yet. #2030 — Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) March 24, 2018

