Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Exemplifies Girl Power in Coral Pink, Emilio Pucci Suit

First Lady Melania Trump exemplified girl power when she stepped out of the White House in a soft, coral pink suit with a sunshine yellow sweater to kick-off the beginning of the Spring season.
Mrs. Trump awarded women from around the world with the “Women of Courage” award during a ceremony held by the U.S. State Department, telling the awardees that she considered them heroes for young women.
In her coral pink Emilio Pucci suit (Mrs. Trump adores Italian fashion), the former model-turned-First Lady strutted across the stage of the event and later off Air Force One. The suit — ripped off the Fall 2017 runway — features subtle bell-bottom pants and a double-breasted jacket with embellished buttons.
Mrs. Trump paired the Pucci suit with a soft, sunshine yellow sweater and nude-toned Christian Louboutin stilettos.
Springtime is always about color in fashion. If this is Mrs. Trump’s kick-off to her Spring wardrobe, her Easter ensemble is sure to be a show-stopper! More Emilio Pucci, please!
First lady Melania Trump leaves the stage after presenting the International Women of Courage awards, Friday March 23, 2018, at the State Department in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
First lady Melania Trump, bottom left, smiles at Sirikan Charoensiri of Thailand, after presenting the International Women of Courage awards, Friday, March 23, 2018, at the State Department in Washington. At top from left are Sister Maria Elena Berini, of Italy, Aiman Umarova, of Kazakhstan, and Dr. Feride Rushiti, of Kosovo. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
US First Lady Melania Trump speaks during the 2018 International Women of Courage Award Ceremony at the State Department in Washington, DC, March 23, 2018. (SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
US First Lady Melania Trump arrives for the 2018 International Women of Courage Award Ceremony alongside winners Sister Maria Elena Berini (L) of Italy and Aiman Umarova (R) of Kazakhstan at the State Department in Washington, DC, March 23, 2018. (SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
US First Lady Melania Trump presents a 2018 International Women of Courage Award to Dr. Feride Rushiti of Kosovo during the Award Ceremony at the State Department in Washington, DC, March 23, 2018. (SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
The recipients of the 2018 International Women of Courage awards gather for a group photo with first lady Melania Trump, Friday, March 23, 2018, at the State Department in Washington. From left are Roya Sadat, of Afghanistan, L’Malouma Said, of Mauritania, Godelieve Mukasarasi, of Rwanda, Dr. Julissa Villanueva, of Honduras, Trump, Aliyah Khalaf Saleh, of Iraq, Aiman Umarova, of Kazakhstan, Sister Maria Elena Berini, of Italy, Dr. Feride Rushiti, of Kosovo, and Sirikan Charoensiri, of Thailand. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
US First Lady Melania Trump presents a 2018 International Women of Courage Award to Sister Maria Elena Berini of Italy during the Award Ceremony at the State Department in Washington, DC, March 23, 2018. (SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
US First Lady Melania Trump presents a 2018 International Women of Courage Award to Godelieve Mukasarasi of Rwanda during the Award Ceremony at the State Department in Washington, DC, March 23, 2018. (SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
US First Lady Melania Trump laughs alongside winners of the 2018 International Women of Courage Award, including Godelieve Mukasarasi (L) of Rwanda, Aliyah Khalaf Saleh (C) of Iraq and Sister Maria Elena Berini (2nd R) of Italy, during the Award Ceremony at the State Department in Washington, DC, March 23, 2018. (SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
US First Lady Melania Trump laughs alongside winners of the 2018 International Women of Courage Award, including L’Malouma Said (L) of, Mauritania, Godelieve Mukasarasi (2nd L) of Rwanda, Dr. Julissa Villanueva (3rd L) of Honduras, Aliyah Khalaf Saleh (3rd) of Iraq, Aiman Umarova (2nd R) of Kazakhstan, and Sister Maria Elena Berini (R) of Italy, during the Award Ceremony at the State Department in Washington, DC, March 23, 2018. (SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron Trump arrive on Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport, in West Palm Beach, Fla., Friday, March 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron Trump, arrive on Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport, in West Palm Beach, Fla., Friday, March 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
US first lady Melania Trump and US President Donald Trump arrive at Palm Beach International Airport March 23, 2018 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump arrive on Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport, in West Palm Beach, Fla., Friday, March 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Barron Trump (L), US first lady Melania Trump (C) and US President Donald Trump arrive at Palm Beach International Airport March 23, 2018 in West Palm Beach, Florida before heading to Mar-a-Lago for the weekend on March 23, 2018. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
US first lady Melania Trump and US President Donald Trump arrive at Palm Beach International Airport March 23, 2018 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
US first lady Melania Trump arrives at Palm Beach International Airport March 23, 2018 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
