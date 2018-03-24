Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Exemplifies Girl Power in Coral Pink, Emilio Pucci Suit

First Lady Melania Trump exemplified girl power when she stepped out of the White House in a soft, coral pink suit with a sunshine yellow sweater to kick-off the beginning of the Spring season.

Mrs. Trump awarded women from around the world with the “Women of Courage” award during a ceremony held by the U.S. State Department, telling the awardees that she considered them heroes for young women.

In her coral pink Emilio Pucci suit (Mrs. Trump adores Italian fashion), the former model-turned-First Lady strutted across the stage of the event and later off Air Force One. The suit — ripped off the Fall 2017 runway — features subtle bell-bottom pants and a double-breasted jacket with embellished buttons.

Mrs. Trump paired the Pucci suit with a soft, sunshine yellow sweater and nude-toned Christian Louboutin stilettos.

Springtime is always about color in fashion. If this is Mrs. Trump’s kick-off to her Spring wardrobe, her Easter ensemble is sure to be a show-stopper! More Emilio Pucci, please!

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.