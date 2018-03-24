Jim Carrey Art Shows Trump Having Sex with Stormy Daniels

Actor Jim Carrey has added yet another political painting to his Twitter exhibit, this time sharing what appears to be President Donald Trump and porn star Stormy Daniels having sex.

In a piece captioned Fifty Shades of Decay, Carrey portrayed the Daniels and President Trump lookalikes having intercourse in bed. The picture shows Daniels lying on her back with her legs in the air, and Trump between her legs with the presidential seal over his buttocks:

Fifty Shades of Decay pic.twitter.com/aurfm22ru6 — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 23, 2018

The painting is likely inspired by the lawsuit brought forth by Daniels, in which she alleges that she and Trump engaged in a sexual relationship prior to his presidency. Stormy Daniels is scheduled to appear on 60 Minutes Sunday evening to address her allegations against President Trump.

Other Trump-inspired paintings from the Dumber and Dumber star include one where Trump is driving with the Kremlin in his rear-view mirror, and another where Trump is portrayed as the Wicked Witch of the West Wing.

In addition to this unflattering portrayal of the relationship between Russian leader Vladimir Putin, and President Trump:

They bailed him out, set him up and made him their stooge. With Trump in the WH, Putin may win the 3rd World War without firing a shot. #PuckerUpPOTUS pic.twitter.com/bnPWI8xa9h — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) November 12, 2017

Carrey has also taken shots at others in Trump’s administration, including this vile portrayal of White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders:

This is the portrait of a so-called Christian whose only purpose in life is to lie for the wicked. Monstrous! pic.twitter.com/MeYLTy1pqb — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 17, 2018

Carrey has also made several disturbing paintings about school shootings:

Rubio‘s agenda is clear. Keep taking millions from the NRA and wash the blood of innocent children off his hands. Apparently $3.3 million is the price of this politician’s soul. pic.twitter.com/wom4IrTfsj — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) February 24, 2018

Carrey’s latest painting of the Parkland student activists for gun control. He captioned the tweet with a demand that lawmakers “stop taking NRA blood money.”

