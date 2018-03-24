Jim Carrey Art Shows Trump Having Sex with Stormy Daniels

by Dylan Gwinn24 Mar 20180

Actor Jim Carrey has added yet another political painting to his Twitter exhibit, this time sharing what appears to be President Donald Trump and porn star Stormy Daniels having sex.

In a piece captioned Fifty Shades of Decay, Carrey portrayed the Daniels and President Trump lookalikes having intercourse in bed. The picture shows Daniels lying on her back with her legs in the air, and Trump between her legs with the presidential seal over his buttocks:

The painting is likely inspired by the lawsuit brought forth by Daniels, in which she alleges that she and Trump engaged in a sexual relationship prior to his presidency. Stormy Daniels is scheduled to appear on 60 Minutes Sunday evening to address her allegations against President Trump.

Other Trump-inspired paintings from the Dumber and Dumber star include one where Trump is driving with the Kremlin in his rear-view mirror, and another where Trump is portrayed as the Wicked Witch of the West Wing.

In addition to this unflattering portrayal of the relationship between Russian leader Vladimir Putin, and President Trump:

Carrey has also taken shots at others in Trump’s administration, including this vile portrayal of White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders:

Carrey has also made several disturbing paintings about school shootings:

Carrey’s latest painting of the Parkland student activists for gun control. He captioned the tweet with a demand that lawmakers “stop taking NRA blood money.”

