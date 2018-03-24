Jimmy Fallon and Lady Gaga Join MTV, NAACP to Send Busloads of Protesters to Gun Control March

Late-night talk show host Jimmy Fallon teamed up with MTV and the NAACP to send busloads of protesters to take part in Saturday’s student march for gun control.

MTV announced that it had joined the left-wing civil rights group and a list of celebrities, including Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, and NBA star Carmelo Anthony, to send “17 busloads of youth” to the gun control march kicking off:

We’re teaming up with @NAACP and these celebrities to send 17 buses of young people from communities impacted by gun violence around the country to the #MarchForOurLives in Washington D.C. tomorrow: https://t.co/7vbOJmqQkN @AMarch4OurLives pic.twitter.com/BJ4uzPGlBs — MTV (@MTV) March 23, 2018

Fallon followed up with a tweet, highlighting his partnership with MTV and the NAACP:

Today is @AMarch4OurLives. I’m partnering with @MTV and @NAACP to sponsor a bus full of smart young young people traveling from NYC to #MarchForOurLives Washington, D.C. today. Thank you for standing up and saying you’ve had #ENOUGH. See you there. — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) March 24, 2018

Lady Gaga also chimed in, writing, “Our bus will be one of 17 buses, representing the lives lost in the Parkland shooting and those lost every day to gun violence. Join youth from @StreetCornerRes & so many more, marching for safer communities, this weekend & every day. I am proud to support them. #NeverAgain.”

Our bus will be one of 17 buses, representing the lives lost in the Parkland shooting and those lost every day to gun violence. Join youth from @StreetCornerRes & so many more, marching for safer communities, this weekend & every day. I am proud to support them. #NeverAgain — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) March 24, 2018

On March 21 Breitbart News reported that Fallon encouraged late-night viewers to support the gun control march. He said, “I just want to remind everybody that this Saturday, March 24, students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School have organized a march in Washington. It’s called the March for Our Lives, and it’s to tell the government, loud and clear, that we demand change on the issue of gun control.”

George Clooney, Oprah Winfrey, Jeffrey Katzenberg, and Steven Spielberg each pledged $500,000 to the gun control march.

Earlier this week, Country singer Garth Brooks talked to his fans about the march and urged them to “be part of it.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.