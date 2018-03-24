Rapper Common Rails Against ‘a President Who Trolls for Hate’ at Student Gun Control March

Rapper Common and singer Andra Day took the stage Saturday at the gun control March for Our Lives and delivered a politically charged performance of “Stand Up for Something.” the Oscar-nominated song for the Thurgood Marshall biopic Marshall.

“A knee we take for out soul’s sake… A president that trolls for hate. You don’t control our fate because God is great. When they go low we stay in the haste. I stand for piece, love, and women’s rights,” Common rapped while Day sang.

“We stand up against racism,” the Chicago Crooner said. “We stand up against gun violence.”

The pair performed the same song earlier this month at the 90th Academy Awards, which was nominated for an Oscar and featured in the Thurgood Marshall biopic Marshall.

Today’s march for gun control has already seen onstage performances by pop star Demi Lovato and Singer Lin-Manuel Miranda and actor Ben Platt, who teamed on a new song that dedicates a portion of the proceeds toward the student march for gun control march.

Rockers Fall Out Boy and G-Eazy, Bebe Rexha, Lizzo and other artists are set to perform at a concert to support the event.

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter @jeromeehudson