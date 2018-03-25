Neil Young Goes After ‘Lowlife’ Trump: ‘He’s Got to Go… I Don’t Care How It Happens’

Legendary rocker Neil Young has again unloaded on President Donald Trump, describing him as “lowlife” and an “animal” who has plunged the United States into crisis.

In an extensive interview with the Daily Beast, the 72-year-old former Buffalo Springfield star sounded off on Trump’s personality and policies.

“I don’t see how it can go on,” Young said of the Trump presidency. “The man — Trump, the president of the United States — is a mess. He has no balls. He hasn’t got one ball. He literally has nothing. All the bravado, all the you’re fired, you’re fired, all that shit, he doesn’t have the balls to look anybody in the face and tell them anything.”

Young added that his “biggest problem” was with Trump is his environmental policies, which include reducing fossil fuel regulation and pulling the United States out of the Paris Climate Agreement.

“[The environment] is my biggest problem with Trump,” the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer said. “None of this other shit matters as much. He is an animal. He’s got to go. But you know, the system will take care of him. What a lowlife. No respect for that guy.”

“Every day when I look at the news, I’m hoping somehow he’s gone,” Young continued. “That’s the story I’m looking for. I don’t care how it happens. I wouldn’t wish any ill on anybody, but I’d just like to see him out of that office.”

Young added that he doesn’t “think that black people are treated correctly here in this country.”

“We still have a long way to go. And it’s easy to do. Look at England. They’re fine. Canada treats black folks like human beings. Black people have places to go, but the United States of America is not one of the best ones,” Young said. “I don’t know if it’s racism or the need to attack somebody—this need of “I have to have an enemy.” So, the change is slow. “Southern Man” is just a real song about something that happened, and continues to happen.”

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Neil Young was one of many artists demanding that Trump did not play his song “Rockin’ in the Free World” at rallies or campaign events, instead expressing his support for Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders.

Last month, the three-time Grammy-winner wrote a stinging letter against Google and other technology giants that claimed they were destroying the music industry by failing to pay musicians.

“Today, in the age of FaceBook, GOOGLE, and Amazon, it’s hard to tell how a new and growing musical artist could make it in the way we did,” Young wrote in a post on his website. “The Tech Giants have figured out a way to use all the great music of everyone from all time, without reporting an artist’s number of plays or paying a fucking cent to the musicians.”

