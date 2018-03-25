Rapper Killer Mike to ‘Progressive’ Gun Grabbers: ‘You’re not Woke,’ and ‘You’re Going to Progress Us into Slavery’

While students and activists geared up to march in Washington, D.C., and across the country in support of new restrictions on the Second Amendment, rapper Killer Mike warned that gun control is way the progressive left can return black Americans to slavery.

In an interview with NRATV’s Colion Noir, Killer Mike explained how the left equates gun control with progress and observed, “[They are] going to progress us into slavery.”

In the lead-up to the March 14 school walk out for gun control, Killer Mike said he told his kids, “I love you, but if you walk out that school walk out my house.”

“You can’t continue to be the lackey,” the Atlanta-based rapper and business owner said. “You’re a lackey of the progressive movement because you have never disagreed with the people who tell you what to do.”

Noir pointed out how celebrities like George Clooney and Steven Spielberg pledged $500,000 to Saturday’s gun control march.

“Celebrities often don’t know what to do. They’re told what to do,” Killer Mike said, explaining how a famous rapper, who’s a friend of his, felt pressured into doing an anti-gun promo. Killer Mike told his friend that he’s very pro-Second Amendment” and that it is about the children for him — after a shooting on his daughter’s college campus (Savannah State University); “I talked to my wife and daughter after that, the decision was we’re going to go to Savannah, she’s going to get a gun and train more.”

“We’re raising a generation of kids where everyone gets’ a trophy. But in real life, everyone doesn’t get a trophy,” Killer Mike said. “In real life, the cops don’t come on time.

.@MrColionNoir sits down with rapper, actor and activist @KillerMike to have the gun culture conversation no #MSM, politician, celebrity or anti-gun protestor has the courage to engage in. #NRA pic.twitter.com/YLis9ImzyR — NRATV (@NRATV) March 23, 2018

He observed that defending the Second Amendment is an issue where a division arises between people who might otherwise be political allies, saying, “We are a gun owning family. We are a family where my sister farms. We are a family where we will fish, we will hunt, but we are not a family that jumps on every single thing an ally of ours does because there are some things we just don’t agree with.”

On June 18, 2015, Breitbart News reported that Killer Mike reacted to a heinous shooting of nine innocents at Emmanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church by saying, “What happened in Charleston is an act of terror committed by a terrorist. Simple & plain. I wish those folks in that church had been armed.”

When some fans reacted adversely, Killer Mike followed up his comments by talking about the number of citizens who attend NRA meetings while armed. He said, “I know no one attacks NRA meetings. Wonder why?”

