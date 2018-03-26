Celebs See Case for Impeachment with Stormy Daniels: ‘Vote His Lying, Corrupt Ass out of Office’

by Jerome Hudson26 Mar 20180

Hollywood took to social media to gleefully react to Stormy Daniels’ 60 Minutes interview, with some stars, like actors Alec Baldwin and John Cusack, making a case for President Donald Trump’s removal from office based on the porn star’s claims.

“No offense to Stormy Daniels, but that interview provides no worthwhile insights into ‘the problem.’ Nothing,” Baldwin wrote on Twitter Sunday. “The only solution to ‘the problem’ is to organize. And then vote his lying, corrupt, incompetent ass out of office. November is coming…”

Cusack argued that the primetime interview provided proof that Trump must be “removed from power — now.”

60 minutes reveals more of same -trump a gangster – engages world through gangster ethics – totally unfit for office – not worth mentioning all the laws he breaks as there’s too many to number- a vast pattern /picture of a deranged criminal who must be removed from power -now,” Cusack Tweeted on Sunday.

Daniels spent months making claims that she had a sexual relationship with Trump more than a decade ago. Her 60 Minutes spot, which was hyped and teased by CBS for weeks, was a lackluster affair.

Actresses Lena Dunham and Patricia Arquette praised Daniels for doing the interview.

Other star chimed in with puns and applause for the 60 Minutes interview. Check out their reaction below.

