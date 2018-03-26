Chance the Rapper: ‘Does Gun Control Include the Police?’

Chicago-based crooner Chance the Rapper took to Twitter and asked his seven million followers if the idea behind enacting laws restricting gun ownership in America extends to law enforcement.

“Does Gun Control include the police?” the Grammy-winning rap star tweeted on Saturday, while celebrities and thousands of students and activists hit the streets to marched in Washington, DC, and in other cities across the country in support of gun control.

Does Gun Control include the police? — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) March 24, 2018

Chance the Rapper, whose real name is Chancelor Johnathan Bennett, followed that viral post with another tweet in which he asked, “Should police have ARs?”

Should police have ARs? — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) March 24, 2018

No stranger to politics, the independent artist, who endorsed Hillary Clinton a month before the presidential election, often uses his platform to positively effect political change on education and community safety in his native Chicago.

But Chance the Rapper’s tweets came just hours before his city capped a weekend in which 18 people were shot, one fatally. Headlines that regularly resemble war zones have become a sad staple of the Windy City — which has for years been mired in a miasma of bullet-riddled city neighborhoods and suburbs saturated with gang violence. It’s a vexing state of affairs that sees city morgues being filled with bodies sent there more often by civilians, than police officers.

