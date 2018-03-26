Eagles of Death Metal’s Jesse Hughes: ‘Disgusting’ Student Gun Control Marchers ‘Insult Memory of Those Killed’

Eagles of Death Metal frontman Jesse Hughes wrote in an Instagram post on Sunday that the students who marched for gun control across the country over the weekend “insult the memory of those who were killed.”

“The best thing to do to combat chronic abusers and disregarders of the law(like the law against Murder) is to……..pass another Law!…..Genius!!!…..,” Hughes wrote. “But before we pass this law we’re going to denigrate the memory and curse ourselves by exploiting the death of 16 of our fellow students for a few Facebook likes and some media attention….and look how well civil rights abuses as it concerns firearms helped to protect me and my friends in Paris!!!!!”

Jesse Hughes and his bandmates were on stage in Paris on November 13, 2015, when armed terrorists attacked, killing 130 innocents. Following that incident he said, “I don’t go anywhere in America without a gun anymore. That sucks. And I’m not paranoid. I’m not a cowboy … but I wanna be prepared.”

The 45-year-old rocker referenced his Paris experience in responding to the student march for gun control.

“The Whitney Houston song about letting the children lead the way wasn’t actually had operating paradigm for life…..,” Hughes wrote. “And when the truth don’t line up with your bullshit narrative just hold your breath and stamp your feet and refused to except it…. then take multiple days off of school playing hooky at the expense of 16 of your classmates blood….!…. it might be funny if it wasn’t so pathetic and disgusting.”

The Eagles of Death Metal have been barred from music festivals over their support of the Second Amendment.

Jesse Hughes concluded by stressing once more that he survived a mass shooting, and segued from that point to express his disgust with the protesters pushing for gun control.

“As the survivor of a mass shooting I can tell you from first-hand experience that all of you protesting and taking days off from school insult the memory of those who were killed and abuse and insult me and every other lover of liberty by your every action,” he wrote.

