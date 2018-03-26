Killer Mike Apologizes: Claims NRATV Interview ‘Used as a Weapon Against’ Student Gun Grabbers

Rapper Killer Mike apologized to the student gun control marchers for the release of his NRATV interview, which he claimed was used to “disparage” the students and their cause.

Killer Mike explained, in a video posted to video, that he sat with the NRA “to discuss black gun ownership in this era.” He then spoke directly to the students who marched for gun control over the weekend: “That interview was used a week later by NRATV to disparage a very noble campaign that I actually support.”

The Atlanta crooner continued, “I want to say first: I’m sorry, guys. I’m sorry that an interview I did about a minorities — black people in this country — and gun rights was used as a weapon against you guys.”

Killer Mike tweeted to say, “[The video] should never have been used in contrast to your march and I think it’s wrong.” He then encouraged the students for gun control to “keep organizing,” adding, “This world was far different 30 years ago when you could buy a machine gun.”

He suggested it will be far different 30 years from now.

During the NRATV interview, Killer Mike warned that the progressive movement’s gun control push will “progress [black Americans] into slavery.” He also said that he warned his own children against participating in the March 14 school walk-out for gun control. He told his kids, “I love you, but if you walk out that school walk out my house.”

MSNBC’s Joy Reid responded to Killer Mike by claiming that NRATV is not a real news network like CNN. Rather, NRATV is about “propaganda”:

Respectfully, Mike, NRA TV is not the equivalent of MSNBC, or CNN, or CBS, etc. It's not a news network. It's a video outlet for the NRA, designed to push their propaganda, and it's propaganda that is demonstrably hostile to people who look like you and me. — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) March 26, 2018

