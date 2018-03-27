Planned Parenthood: ‘We Need a Disney Princess Who’s Had an Abortion’

The Pennsylvania affiliate of Planned Parenthood tweeted – and then deleted – its statement announcing its wishes for a Disney princess who has had an abortion and who satisfies the left’s fantasy of identity politics:

Here is the deleted tweet from the organization the GOP funds. pic.twitter.com/ltj0e1o2aY — Alex Pfeiffer (@PfeifferDC) March 27, 2018

The Wrap notes the tweet was deleted about two hours after it was posted. The social media screed did not go unnoticed, however.

The entire tweet was captured before its deletion by Alex Pfeiffer, associate producer for Tucker Carlson Tonight.

It read:

We need a Disney princess who’s had an abortion We need a Disney princess who’s pro-choice We need a Disney princess who’s an undocumented immigrant We need a Disney princess who’s actually a union worker We need a Disney princess who’s trans

The tweet comes as many congressional Republicans and President Donald Trump broke their promise to their pro-life base by agreeing to provide taxpayer funds in the omnibus spending bill to Planned Parenthood – an organization that profits from abortion and is under a federal investigation due to allegations it illegally profits from the sale of body parts of babies aborted in its clinics.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said he voted against the omnibus, in part, because, “It continues to fund Planned Parenthood, a corrupt organization whose horrifying abortion practices should preclude it from receiving taxpayer dollars”:

It continues to fund Planned Parenthood, a corrupt organization whose horrifying abortion practices should preclude it from receiving taxpayer dollars. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 22, 2018

Planned Parenthood receives some $500 million in taxpayer funding every year through Medicaid and Title X grants for family planning.