Steven Spielberg: ‘Everybody Was Crying’ at ‘Profound’ Student Gun Control March

At the premiere of his new film Ready Player One, Oscar-winning director Steven Spielberg took some time to gush over the anti-gun students who spoke at Saturday’s poorly-attended March for Our Lives. He singled out Parkland student Emma Gonzalez and her moment of silence as “profound.”

“I was there with my wife and saw it and it was an extraordinary experience — just to be on the sidelines. We weren’t in the mash of the students. We were sort of off to the side, “Spielberg said. “But we were so proud of every speaker, and Emma Gonzalez’s six-and-a-half minute silence was profound. Everybody was crying. ”

Spielberg added, “College students helped stop the Vietnam War. Maybe high school students can do something about gun control.”

The 71-year-old Spielberg has directed or produced a number of movies that present firearms in an attractive or iconic way, as a way to solve one’s problems. The media did not ask him about his own role in glorifying firearms in a way that is well beyond the boundaries of homes security, hunting, and sport shooting.

Ready Player One, which stars Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, T.J. Miller, and Simon Pegg, opens everywhere March 29.

