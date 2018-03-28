Former Disney Channel Star Caroline Sunshine Joins President Trump’s Press Team

President Donald Trump has hired former Disney Channel star Caroline Sunshine to work as a press assistant, according to CNN’s Betsy Klein.

Sunshine played Sylvie Garrett in the film Mommy, I Didn’t Do It and character Emily Jordan in the 2015 film The Outfield according to IMDB as well as her Disney Channel appearances.

Sunshine is now 22 and already served as a White House intern before taking the job. She also worked with the American Enterprise Institute, interned for House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy and worked for the California Republican party and the College Republicans.

Sunshine has over 500,000 followers on Twitter, but her account has been dormant since September 2017. The only mention of the president on her account is from 2011, when she said she was “chillin” like the former real estate mogul and reality TV star.

Chillin in the green room gettin' ready to go…..Donald Trump style ;) http://t.co/oy4KKhug — Caroline Sunshine (@CSUNSHINE) September 24, 2011

Found this when we arrived. Thanks for the water Mr. Trump ;) haha http://yfrog.com/hsesgbtzj — Caroline Sunshine (@CSUNSHINE) March 15, 2011

In November 2016 she encouraged her followers to vote, writing, “‘Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better. It’s not.’ -The Lorax GO VOTE.”