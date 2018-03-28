Jamie Lee Curtis Vows to Help Get ‘Progressive Women’ Elected in California

Actress-turned-activist Jamie Lee Curtis has focused her efforts on “leveling the playing field” by launching a political action committee (PAC) — iFundHer — dedicated to electing progressive women to the California State Legislature.

“I have decided to focus my energy and advocacy toward electing progressive women to the California legislature,” Curtis tweeted on Monday. “Let’s level the playing field. Change we can feel. Issues that matter,” followed by the hashtag, “#fundher.”

I have decided to focus my energy and advocacy toward electing progressive women to the California legislature. Let’s level the playing field. Change we can feel. Issues that matter. #fundher https://t.co/J8tCSByorm — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) March 27, 2018

The Halloween star shared a two-minute video that begins with a quote by radical Communist activist Angela Davis, which reads, “I am no longer accepting the things I cannot change. I am changing the things I cannot accept.”

The quote is followed by Curtis asking, “Dear California, who is leading you?” followed by several statistics about the Golden State’s so-called failure to elect females to elected office.

“You’re the world’s sixth largest economy. You’re known as the most progressive state in the union. And yet, four out of five state legislators are men.” Curtis asks, “Would a man vote the way a woman would” on issues like gun control, sexual harassment, and climate change?

She goes on to say, “there is a crisis of gender disparity in our state’s capitol. It’s time to change the conversation; to reorganize the agenda. It’s time to level the playing field. It’s time to Fund Her.”

“Now is the time to put women at the helm,” Curtis says. “Fund Her. Because if women lead California, they will lead the nation. And if they lead the nation, they will lead the world.”

The actress adds, “Powering progressive women to lead California,” Curtis said before closing with, “I’m Jamie Lee Curtis. And change begins now.”

iFundHer has partnered with Close the gap CA, which bills itself as “a campaign to increase the number of progressive women serving in the California Legislature by recruiting viable, progressive women to run for open seats in targeted, winnable districts.”

The PAC has also partnered with Emerge California, which says its “mission is to increase the number of Democratic women leaders from diverse backgrounds in public office through recruitment, training, and providing a powerful network.”

Adelle Nazarian is a politics and national security reporter for Breitbart News. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter.