Jim Carrey Fantasizes About Gory Death of Eric, Donald Trump Jr.

Actor-comedian Jim Carrey is again attacking the Trump family via his artwork, this time sharing with his millions of Twitter followers his fantasy painting of the brutal deaths of President Donald Trump’s son Eric and Donald Trump, Jr.

The painting, tweeted on Tuesday, features the two elder Trump sons skewered by the tusks of a rampaging elephant. Eric and Donald, Jr., are leaking blood, with the elephant’s tusks gruesomely protruding from their chests. The two Trumps are seen with hunting rifles, as well. Along with the obscene drawing, Carrey added the hashtag #TeamElephant.

Both Trump sons are well known for having participated in the hobby of hunting for most of their adult lives. The drawing is also likely a response to recent changes in federal policy, which would allow American hunters to import a limited number of elephant trophies from overseas safaris.

Carrey, to be sure, has been spending a lot of time with his hate-centered artwork of late.

Earlier this month, the Dumb and Dumber star attacked White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders with another ugly drawing featuring a caption reading, “This is the portrait of a so-called Christian whose only purpose in life is to lie for the wicked. Monstrous!”

This is the portrait of a so-called Christian whose only purpose in life is to lie for the wicked. Monstrous! pic.twitter.com/MeYLTy1pqb — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 17, 2018

The Grinch star also posted a drawing of the American flag soaked in a school girl’s blood to illustrate his feeling about America’s gun laws.

The comedian who hasn’t had a hit movie in over a decade has also been busy drafting other equally vile “cartoons” over the last few months, all of which he has posted to Twitter:

Fifty Shades of Decay pic.twitter.com/aurfm22ru6 — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 23, 2018

Did anyone watch 60 minutes last night? Hell of a piece about a poor kid from Greece named Giannis Antetokounmpo who’s making it big in the NBA. America still has some magic. Pity you have to wade through so much cultural sewage to find it. ;^} pic.twitter.com/H4BTPcw8bu — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 27, 2018

If you liked my last cartoon you may also enjoy… "THE WICKED WITCH OF THE WEST WING AND PUTIN’S FLYING MONKEYS“ pic.twitter.com/slBG7j1s8d — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 19, 2018

It should no longer be a surprise to people that Caveman Trump would hire a man like Porter, who’s accused of beating his wives. If you want nasty things done, you hire nasty people. That’s how criminal syndicates thrive. #impeachprehistoricpotus pic.twitter.com/86JaEMcp2M — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) February 9, 2018

