Jim Carrey Attacks Wayne LaPierre: ’Run of the Mill Demon from Hell’

Actor Jim Carrey went apoplectic on Wednesday, tweeting for an all-out ban on the NRA and asking aloud if Wayne LaPierre is a “demon from hell.”

Carrey’s tweet came on the same day it was learned that February donations to an NRA PAC tripled while celebrities, establishment outlets, and Parkland gun control activists attacked the organization.

Carrey tweeted: “They’re saying the NRA took Russian money to support the Republican party in the last election. Maybe that’s why Trump and his flying monkeys are so accommodating? Is Wayne LaPierre also Putin’s stooge — or just another run of the mill demon from hell? #BanTheNRA”

They're saying the NRA took Russian money to support the Republican party in the last election. Maybe that's why Trump and his flying monkeys are so accommodating? Is Wayne LaPierre also Putin’s stooge — or just another run of the mill demon from hell? #BanTheNRA pic.twitter.com/7r0J9NP2ng — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 28, 2018

On March 25, 2013, Breitbart News reported that Carrey releases a parody song which mocked late actor and NRA president Charlton Heston, who died in 2008. He used the song to mock Heston’s films, his physical attributes, but especially his iconic five-word statement, “From my cold dead hands.”

Carrey sang, “His immortal soul may lay forever in the sand, the angels wouldn’t take him up to heaven as he planned, cuz they couldn’t pry his gun from his cold, dead hand.”

On Wednesday, Breitbart News reported that Carrey fantasized about a gory death for Eric Trump and his brother Donald Jr. Carrey did this via drawing of an elephant driving a tusk through each of the young men while they hunted.

