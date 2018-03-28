Obama Loyalist Susan Rice Joins Netflix Board of Directors

Netflix has announced that former United Nations ambassador, National Security Advisor, and Obama loyalist Susan Rice will be joining the company’s board of directors.

“We are delighted to welcome Ambassador Rice to the Netflix board,” declared Netflix CEO Reed Hastings in a statement. “For decades, she has tackled difficult, complex global issues with intelligence, integrity and insight and we look forward to benefiting from her experience and wisdom.”

In her own statement, Rice proclaimed, “I am thrilled to be joining the board of directors of Netflix, a cutting-edge company whose leadership, high-quality productions, and unique culture I deeply admire.”

This month, it was also reported that former President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama, would be involved in a series of productions on Netflix.

Obama administration alumni have frequently joined large Silicon Valley tech companies.

Valerie Jarrett, a senior advisor to President Obama, joined Lyft’s board of directors last year, while in 2015, Amazon hired former Obama administration Press Secretary Jay Carney.

In the same year, former Obama Senior Advisor Dan Pfeiffer joined GoFundMe. In 2016, Airbnb hired former Attorney General Eric Holder, and in 2014, former Obama campaign manager David Plouffe joined Uber, before moving to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s Chan Zuckerberg Initiative.

Last year, Rice admitted to unmasking President Trump’s transition team after previously denying any involvement, prompting her to be interviewed by the House Intelligence Committee, while it was reported that Rice had ordered the surveillance of President Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Following the September 11, 2012, Benghazi terror attacks, Rice was also the “driving force behind a misinformation campaign.”

“Then-UN Ambassador Rice, acting as the Obama White House’s spokeswoman, appeared on five Sunday morning talk shows and repeatedly claimed that the Benghazi attacks had been caused by an anti-Islam video,” reported Breitbart News’ Jerome Hudson. “Rice appeared on ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox News, and CNN and regurgitated talking points purporting that the protests that had erupted ‘spontaneously’ near two U.S. government facilities in Benghazi, Libya and were a result of a ‘hateful video’ that was offensive to Islam.”

“But government documents, released following a Judicial Watch lawsuit, reveal that government officials monitoring the attack in real-time did not cite an anti-Islam video as an explanation for the paramilitary attack on the U.S. diplomatic mission in Benghazi,” he explained.