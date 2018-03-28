Sean Penn Suggests Kamala Harris, Jeff Flake 2020 Ticket to Fix the ‘Damage of this Administration’

Actor Sean Penn has an idea for a 2020 presidential ticket to challenge President Donald Trump — Sen. Kamala Harris and Sen. Jeff Flake.

“I could easily see someone like Kamala Harris running with someone like Jeff Flake where it isn’t about agreement on policy, it’s an agreement on policy, it’s agreement on being dignified human beings,” Penn said during the WTF podcast with host Marc Maron.

Penn said it was more important to focus on getting reasonable people back in office to “recalibrate after the damage of this administration.”

The two-time Academy Award-winner said he proposed a similar idea to former failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton — urging her to select Ohio Governor John Kasich as her running mate, but insisting that it did not happen.

Penn appeared on the podcast to promote his new book, Bob Honey Who Just Do Stuff, which he described as a kind of therapy in reaction to the media reporting of the 2016 election. The aging actor described the process as looking at the problems in a “play world” with “operating room humor.”

“I felt like a surgeon whose patient was inevitably going to die every day,” Penn said, about writing his first book.

But Penn also indicated that he drew hope from March for Our lives gun control march.

Penn described the march as “bold, brave, [and] articulate” and said the children leading the protest were embodying Democracy as conceived by the Founding Fathers.

“They are not looking for a fight, they seem to be so respectful of all sides, understanding of all sides, and approaching this with the kind of insight that only someone who is a teenager coming under that kind of extraordinarily loud harsh violent fire,” he said.