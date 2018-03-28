Sean Penn: #MeToo Movement in Danger of Becoming Like Donald Trump

Actor Sean Penn warned that the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment is in danger of becoming the enemy by falling into the trap of demanding radical change without consensus.

“I worry that they fall into the trap at large, that they fall into the trap of becoming the enemy which is Trump,” Penn said during a recent interview with the WTF podcast with Marc Maron. “They’re using the social media in a similar way, many of them are, and there is an increasing divide where there is less and less any ‘we’ available.”

The Academy Award-winner acknowledged that his comments about the #MeToo movement and other women’s movements were controversial and fully expected a backlash from activists for trying to discuss the issue.

“Entering the conversation with nuance is to agree to be social media-ited to death,” Penn said wryly.

Penn also noted that political movements need to focus bridging the gap between opposing views and addressing the facts of human nature in a way that built consensus.

“If they want an evolution, then the revolution is going to have to understand that there’s a thing called baby steps that they’re the only ways that these things move forward,” he said.