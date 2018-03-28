‘South Park’ Creators Stun Hollywood Crowd: ‘We’re Republicans’

South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker reportedly stunned a liberal Hollywood crowd this week after revealing they are proud Republicans.

After receiving a ‘Freedom Award’ from Norman Lear’s left-wing organization People for the American Way Foundation, the pair apparently revealed their true political persuasion.

“Trey Parker & Matt Stone of @SouthPark asked me to introduce them when they received a ‘freedom’ award from Norman Lear’s organization,” Larry Elder wrote on Twitter. “After they graciously accepted, they said, ‘We’re republicans.’ Nervous laughter. They repeated, ‘No, seriously, we’re republicans.'”

Trey Parker & Matt Stone of @SouthPark asked me to introduce them when they received a "freedom" award from Norman Lear's organization. After they graciously accepted, they said, "We're republicans." Nervous laughter. They repeated, "No, seriously, we're republicans."#Priceless pic.twitter.com/v6ICEXR6Eh — Larry Elder (@larryelder) March 24, 2018

The foundation, whose opening website message calls on people to “Defeat Trump and the Right Wing in 2018,” describes itself as a “progressive advocacy organization founded to fight right-wing extremism.”

South Park, meanwhile, has for years ruthlessly mocked aspects of both the left and right of American politics, and has recently focused on belittling aspects of political correctness and left-wing campus culture such as “safe spaces” and “trigger warnings.”

However, Trey Parker said last year that unlike many comedy shows, South Park would move away from jokes about President Donald Trump, as they had “gotten boring.”

Although not overtly political, the pair have long described themselves as libertarians, but have claimed what they really dislike are the excesses of both political extremes.

“What we’re sick of—and it’s getting even worse—is: you either like Michael Moore or you wanna fuckin’ go overseas and shoot Iraqis,” Parker was quoted as saying in 2004.

“Basically, if you think Michael Moore’s full of shit, then you are a super-Christian right-wing whatever. And we’re both just pretty middle-ground guys. We find just as many things to rip on on the left as we do on the right. People on the far left and the far right are the same exact person to us.”

