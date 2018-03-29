Celebs Rip ‘F***ing A**hole’ Laura Ingraham‏ After Her Hogg Apology

Some of Hollywood’s biggest and most politically vocal stars took to social media on Thursday to bash Fox news Host Laura Ingraham after she issued an apology to Parkland shooting survivor-turned gun control activist David Hogg.

“Laura, you’re an adult, and a parent. I am embarrassed for you and your children,” A-list actress Julianne Moore wrote in response to Ingraham’s initial tweet commenting on how Hogg wasn’t accepted into UCLA.

Laura Ingraham apologized to Hogg in a series of tweets on Thursday after several companies announced decisions to pull their advertising from her Fox News show, the Ingraham Angle.

Hogg rejected Ingraham’s apology, saying it’s “not enough.”

Former Sons of Anarchy star Ron Perlman piled on Laura Ingraham, tweeting, “I hear @IngrahamAngle is trying to apologize the @davidhogg111 for her savage commentary. Because her job is in jeopardy. Because she is a fuckking asshole. But she thinks by apologizing those two facts might change. Keep it Laura! Cuz it won’t ever change who you are.”

I hear @IngrahamAngle is trying to apologize the @davidhogg111 for her savage commentary. Because her job is in jeopardy. Because she is a fuckking asshole. But she thinks by apologizing those two facts might change. Keep it Laura! Cuz it won’t ever change who you are. — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) March 29, 2018

Other stars, like Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn and Will & Grace star Debra Messing pushed or applauded companies announcing to pull their ads from Ingrahman’s show. Gunn said he wouldn’t watch Handmaid’s Tale until Hulu pulled its ads, while Debra Messing praised Rachael Ray’s pet food brand Nutrish after the company announced it was removing its ads.

I’m really looking forward to season two of Handmaid’s Tale so I hope @hulu stops advertising on the Aunt Lydia show – uh, I mean, on the Laura Ingraham show, so I can watch it. Online bullying & shaming of teenagers should not be supported by Hulu. Let them know. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 29, 2018

Below is a roundup of celebrity reaction to the controversy embroiling the popular conservative host Laura Ingraham.

I am aghast that @IngrahamAngle would add political insult to traumatic injury. As a mother how can you do anything but offer loving encouragement to @davidhogg111 #NeverAgain — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) March 29, 2018

Overwhelmed with feelings of rage.Where Did Laura Ingraham misplace her ❤️,,& RATINGS INSTINCTS ⁉️How could A MOTHER make fun of ANY YOUNG PERSON With The Dream of getting into College,MUCH LESS A Young Man Who’s Been through Hell & Come out THE LEADER OF A GENERATION — Cher (@cher) March 29, 2018

This is truly unhinged. Disagree with his stance, fine. But tease a kid who’s gotten politically passionate because his friends were murdered?! What decent human being would do this? https://t.co/6POi2QnLD0 — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) March 29, 2018

He is not backing down. https://t.co/7oqMZYD72O — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 29, 2018

I think she means “Holy shit I’m losing all my advertisers Week” https://t.co/iEH5djeIWV — Frank Whaley (@TheFrankWhaley) March 29, 2018

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter @jeromeehudson