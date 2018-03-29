Celebs Rip ‘F***ing A**hole’ Laura Ingraham‏ After Her Hogg Apology

by Jerome Hudson29 Mar 20180

Some of Hollywood’s biggest and most politically vocal stars took to social media on Thursday to bash Fox news Host Laura Ingraham after she issued an apology to Parkland shooting survivor-turned gun control activist David Hogg.

“Laura, you’re an adult, and a parent. I am embarrassed for you and your children,” A-list actress Julianne Moore wrote in response to Ingraham’s initial tweet commenting on how Hogg wasn’t accepted into UCLA.

Laura Ingraham apologized to Hogg in a series of tweets on Thursday after several companies announced decisions to pull their advertising from her Fox News show, the Ingraham Angle.

Hogg rejected Ingraham’s apology, saying it’s “not enough.”

Former Sons of Anarchy star Ron Perlman piled on Laura Ingraham, tweeting, “I hear @IngrahamAngle is trying to apologize the @davidhogg111 for her savage commentary. Because her job is in jeopardy. Because she is a fuckking asshole. But she thinks by apologizing those two facts might change. Keep it Laura! Cuz it won’t ever change who you are.”

Other stars, like Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn and Will & Grace star Debra Messing pushed or applauded companies announcing to pull their ads from Ingrahman’s show. Gunn said he wouldn’t watch Handmaid’s Tale until Hulu pulled its ads, while Debra Messing praised Rachael Ray’s pet food brand Nutrish after the company announced it was removing its ads.

Below is a roundup of celebrity reaction to the controversy embroiling the popular conservative host Laura Ingraham.

