Disney Princess Rips Planned Parenthood: ‘Abortion Doesn’t Empower’ Women

A former Disney World princess who had an abortion condemns the recent controversial Planned Parenthood tweet calling for a “Disney princess who’s had an abortion,” by slamming the feminist narrative that abortion “empowers” women.

Writing at Medium, Deanna Falchook refers to the now deleted message tweeted by Planned Parenthood Keystone – a Pennsylvania affiliate of the abortion chain:

Here is the deleted tweet from the organization the GOP funds. pic.twitter.com/ltj0e1o2aY — Alex Pfeiffer (@PfeifferDC) March 27, 2018

Falchook relates to readers that in 1981, while she was 18 and working at Disney World both as a singer and dancer as well as the voice of Cinderella and Sleeping Beauty in Disney recordings, she became pregnant and had an abortion.

She writes:

There was no pressure from the company or management to abort my baby. I didn’t tell them. But I made a decision on my own that I quickly lived to regret. In the immediate days following my abortion, I struggled deeply. I continued to sing songs in front of the castle about dreams coming true, but eventually had to quit my dream job due to my inability to reconcile my decision within myself. I wanted to die. Eventually, I found healing. It was an arduous struggle to navigate my personal grief. But by the grace of God, I am living an amazing life.

Falchook eventually married (her real prince charming) and had both a daughter and a son. Later, she became an advocate for orphans and adopted five orphans from various nations.

“We are a blended family of immigrants and American born children representing Jewish culture, Christian, British Royal heritage, Hispanic, Ukrainian, African. And we all are a Disney family beautifully woven together by God’s grace and living in the shadow of Cinderella’s castle in Orlando,” she explains.

In the aftermath of the firestorm over the deleted tweet, Melissa Reed, president & CEO of Planned Parenthood Keystone, responded to USA Today:

Today, we joined an ongoing Twitter conversation about the kinds of princesses people want to see in an attempt to make a point about the importance of telling stories that challenge stigma and championing stories that too often don’t get told. Upon reflection, we decided that the seriousness of the point we were trying to make was not appropriate for the subject matter or context, and we removed the tweet.

Falchook, nevertheless – who has launched a “pro-life princess movement,” says Planned Parenthood is attempting to rewrite princess stories in which the princesses themselves are already strong heroines overcoming evil, ugliness, hate, and death. The princesses of those stories are already empowered, she explains:

Disney doesn’t need a princess who has had an abortion. For years feminists have been princess bashing because they clearly don’t really grasp the depth of the princess stories that have already been told of overcoming evil, beauty rising out of the ugliness of the world, empowering love that is willing to slay dragons, resurrecting life after evil witch potions threatens to poison and demanding true love in a world that wants to rewrite the happy ending into something less romantic. Cinderella, Aurora, Belle, Merida, Ariel, Mulan all represent strength, power, grace, favor, determination and beauty out of ashes. Abortion doesn’t empower.

Finally, Falchook suggests Planned Parenthood and its friends in the abortion lobby and media may be attempting to rewrite the princess tales “because stories of evil witches in pursuit of killing off beautiful princesses have already been told.”

“I guess they don’t like their part of the story,” she concludes.