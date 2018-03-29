BoycottNetflix: Susan Rice Board Appointment Sparks Backlash

Some Netflix users have pledged to boycott the popular streaming service after they announced the appointment of former Obama national security adviser Susan Rice to the company’s board of directors.

“We are delighted to welcome Ambassador Rice to the Netflix board,” Netflix CEO Reed Hastings announced on Wednesday. “For decades, she has tackled difficult, complex global issues with intelligence, integrity, and insight and we look forward to benefiting from her experience and wisdom.”

The news was met with a backlash from some Netflix subscribers, who accused Rice of being a liar who failed to protect Americans during the Libya crisis.

“Susan Rice is a criminal who persecuted and spied on innocent Americans,” Wrote one user. “I’ll be deleting my account and encouraging everyone I know to do the same. I’ve been a customer since 2006. #BoycottNetflix”

“Netflix Hires Susan Rice on board of directors while Barack Obama is still in negotiating to produce the content for @netflix,” wrote another. “Netflix obviously doesn’t care about the fact that Susan Rice repeatedly lied about Benghazi and the unmasking of American citizens.”

“Time to CANCEL NETFLIX FOLKS. They HIRE LIARS!!!”, wrote another user.

“Bye Bye @netflix – time to cancel,” added another man named Michael. “Board choices (like elections) have consequences.”

Rice, 53, has become a controversial figure for her role in the Obama administration, where she was accused of failing to protect four Americans killed during an attack on the U.S. embassy in Benghazi at the heart of the Libyan crisis.

Last year, she also admitted to unmasking President Trump’s transition team, leading to her being interviewed by the House Intelligence Committee. It is also alleged that Rice ordered the surveillance of President Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign as part of a wider political intelligence operation.

