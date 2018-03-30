Chelsea Handler: Parkland Student Activists ‘Leading Our Country in Five Years’

Former talk show host Chelsea Handler says the Parkland shooting survivors now pushing for more gun control are “going to be leading the country” in the next five years. Therefore, we should respect “everything that they’re saying.”

The former Netflix host made the comments in a wide-ranging interview with the Huffington Post, which primarily focused on her upcoming appearance in Pittsburgh, before an LGBTQ organization known as The Delta foundation.

However, when asked if she had a message for the Parkland teens, the actress imparted her thoughts while making an analogy between the Parkland activists and porn star Stormy Daniels.

“Keep fighting. They’re not going anywhere,” Hander said. “They’re like Stormy Daniels — they’re here to stay. They’re going to be leading our country in five years, so we should be respecting everything that they’re saying.”

The 43-year-old comic was among the many celebrities to support last week student activist march for gun control.

Earlier this week, she tweeted, “A new poll says that Americans now view the Parkland students more favorably than the NRA. Sounds like the NRA is going to need some CPR to resuscitate their popularity. Maybe Rick Santorum can help.”

A new poll says that Americans now view the Parkland students more favorably than the NRA. Sounds like the NRA is going to need some CPR to resuscitate their popularity. Maybe Rick Santorum can help. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) March 27, 2018

Handler has made a regular habit of attacking President Donald Trump on social media. Including calling for a military overthrow of Trump’s administration:

To all the generals surrounding our idiot-in-chief…the longer U wait to remove him, the longer UR name will appear negatively in history. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) August 11, 2017

Handler continued tweeting during the Charlottesville protests, calling for Republican action against Trump:

We have a president who won't denounce any violence when coming from one of his supporters? Republicans, please stop this madness. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) August 13, 2017

Anyone who thinks we are going back in time instead of forward is misguided, uneducated, and just plain racist. There is no other name 4 it. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) August 13, 2017

Why don't you tell your father that? Don't try to separate yourself from him now. Too late. https://t.co/HR6EwpSw09 — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) August 13, 2017

Handler even attacked President Trump’s then-unborn grandchild, expressing dismay that there would be another person possessing his “jeans:”

I guess one of @realDonaldTrump's sons is expecting a new baby. Just what we need. Another person with those jeans. Let's hope for a girl. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) March 20, 2017

Handler has immersed herself in political activism training to become “better informed,” since her Netflix show was canceled in the Fall of 2017. Since that time, she has attempted to learn the intricacies of politics, and has become aware of just how hostile voters were to Hillary Clinton.

It’s unclear whether she’s learned the difference between “jeans” and “genes.”

