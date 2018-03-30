‘Smallville’ Stars Kristin Kreuk and Allison Mack Allegedly Lured ‘Sex Slaves’ into NXIVM Cult

Two actresses from the popular CW superhero series Smallville, allegedly involved themselves in a sadistic “sex cult” that is now the subject of criminal investigations, according to multiple reports.

The reports allege that actresses Kristin Kreuk and Allison Mack joined a secretive New York-based multi-level marketing cult — dubbed a “sex cult” — known as NXIVM (pronounced Nexium), led by a man named Keith Raniere, who allegedly tasked the two women with finding female sex slaves.

However, Kreuk apparently left the cult back in 2012 just as the group became more subversive. After Kreuk’s departure, Mack and Raniere allegedly carved their initials in burns on a sex workers body among other sadistic rituals.

In 2017, a substantiated New York Times report described such rituals in detail:

Each woman was told to undress and lie on a massage table, while three others restrained her legs and shoulders. According to one of them, their ‘master,’ a top Nxivm official named Lauren Salzman, instructed them to say: ‘Master, please brand me, it would be an honor. A female doctor proceeded to use a cauterizing device to sear a two-inch-square symbol below each woman’s hip, a procedure that took 20 to 30 minutes. For hours, muffled screams and the smell of burning tissue filled the room.

Ex-NXIVM member actress Sarah Edmondson said her branding — which she willingly received during an initiation ritual for a sorority she claims is associated with NXIVM — was “worst than childbirth.

Raniere was arrested in Mexico last weekend on charges of sex trafficking and conspiracy to commit forced labor. If found guilty, he could face life in prison.

“As alleged, Keith Raniere displayed a disgusting abuse of power in his efforts to denigrate and manipulate women he considered his sex slaves,” FBI official William Sweeney said on Monday.

“He allegedly participated in horrifying acts of branding and burning them, with the co-operation of other women operating within this unorthodox pyramid scheme,” law enforcement said. “These serious crimes against humanity are not only shocking, but disconcerting to say the least, and we are putting an end to this torture today.”

Footage obtained by The Sun showed Mack’s bewildered reaction to Raniere’s arrest in Mexico. According to reports, she may also soon be arrested for her alleged involvement.

Kreuk has denied recruiting “sex slaves” to join NXIVM.

