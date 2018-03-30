Miley Cyrus Spanked by Giant Easter Bunny in Raunchy Holiday Photo Shoot

Nothing says redemption, salvation, and victory over death like being spanked by the Easter bunny…. or this seems, at least, to be the Miley Cyrus approach.

The pop megastar shared a series of images on Friday of what looks like a raunchy photo shoot, timed and themed for an Easter holiday that will see millions of Christians around the world celebrating the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

“It started with Valentine’s Day on a shoot with Ellen von Unwerth, went into St. Paddy’s Day partying with some friends, and now it’s Easter,” Cyrus told Vogue of her off the wall holiday celebrations.

While wearing a revealing pink bodysuit and matching high heels, the Wrecking Ball singer is seen lying across the lap of a giant Easter bunny as he raises his hand for a spank.

“If everything is cute … it works together, so pile it on and wear all your favorites at once,” Cyrus said. “No such thang as too much!”

Another risqué photo sees a salacious Cyrus bent over a pink tricycle, with the tan lined-breast busting out of the top of her garment.

“Hoppy Easter Erbody!” Cyrus captioned one post, a holiday message sent to her 74 million followers.

