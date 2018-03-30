Roseanne Barr Celebrates Better Ratings than Stormy Daniels as ABC Renews Reboot for 2nd Season

Roseanne Barr took to Twitter on Friday to celebrate the amazing ratings for the debut of her rebooted Eponymous sitcom, announcing to her fans that the final rating numbers were better than initials reports.

“Just got new figures! show did even better when they counted DVR’s! Higher than originally thought-thank you, America! enjoy the jokes and laugh alot!!” Roseanne wrote.

Initial overnight ratings showed that Roseanne earned some 18 million viewers, making the debut the second most-viewed scripted show of the year behind only the much-awaited episode of This Is Us which debuted on Super Bowl night.

But once the delayed viewership numbers, including DVR data, were added the show’s final numbers ended up at 21.9 million total viewers.

In fact, Barr was amused to note that the ratings for Roseanne were even better than the anti-Trump 60 Minutes interview with porn star Stormy Daniels.

“Wow! Final ratings show that our show beat Stormi Daniels after all!! thank you, peeps!!” Barr Tweeted.

With only two episodes of the new season aired, ABC announced on Friday that the network would renew Roseanne for a second season.

“We’re thrilled that America has welcomed the Conner family back into their homes,” Channing Dungey, president of ABC Entertainment, said according to Deadline. “The show is as fresh and relevant today as it was when it left the air 21 years ago. We can’t wait to see what the ‘Roseanne’ team has in store for next year.”

Warner Todd Huston