Hollywood star Will Smith released a bizarre video this week of him on a romantic date with “Sophia,” a humanoid robot that was granted citizenship in Saudi Arabia last year.

“Hello Will Smith,” said Sophia in the video, with a distorted face while Smith poured champagne and made jokes, which the robot failed to respond to. The artificially intelligent robot is able to display more than 62 facial expressions.

“I’m actually made mostly of silicone, plastics, and carbon fiber. Also I prefer electronic music but I don’t mind 80’s hip-hop,” she continued, before proclaiming, “I heard your songs, not for me,” referencing Smith’s 2004 hit sci-fi movie I, Robot.

Smith eventually moved in for a kiss with the robot but he was promptly denied, with Sophia responding, “I think we can just be friends. Let’s hang out and get to know each other for a little while. You’re on my friends list now.”

Last October, Sophia became the first robot to be granted citizenship, becoming a citizen of Saudi Arabia.

During Saudi Arabia’s Future Investment Initiative, Sophia also mocked Tesla billionaire Elon Musk.

The BBC criticized the fact that a robot had more rights that most women in Saudi Arabia, who are forced to wear the Islamic headscarf and are often required to be accompanied by a male outside of the house.

In November, Sophia claimed family “is a really important thing,” and also expressed a desire to have children.