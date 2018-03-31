Jim Carrey Shares Jesus Christ Crucifixion Art After Posting Nipple-Pinching Trump

Actor-turned internet troll Jim Carrey shared a drawing of Jesus Christ’s crucifixion on Good Friday, the latest in his ultra-provocative collection of artwork.

“The story of Jesus is a perfect example of the journey toward salvation through honesty and courage in the face of suffering, the surrender of the ego (thy will not my will), and forgiveness,” Carrey wrote on Twitter.

“How will you bear your cross? Happy Good Friday! ;^)”, he added.

Although details of his spiritual beliefs remain unspecified, Carrey has previously described himself as “whatever you want me to be.”

“I’m a Buddhist, I’m a Christian, I’m a Muslim, I’m whatever you want me to be,” the actor told 60 minutes in 2010. “It all comes down to the same thing. You’re in a loving place or you’re in an unloving place, if you’re with me right now you cannot be unhappy, it’s not possible.”

Carrey’s Christ drawing came just one day after the Dumb and Dumber star shared an image of President Trump pinching his nipples.

“Dear Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery @NPG, I know it’s early but I’d like to submit this as the official portrait of our 45th President, Donald J. Trump,” Carrey captioned the tweet. “It’s called, ‘You Scream. I Scream. Will We Ever Stop Screaming?'”

Indeed in recent months, the actor has gained attention for his provocative artwork, with many of his most recent drawings mocking President Donald Trump or people within his administration.

Other pieces include Trump having sex with pornographic actress Stormy Daniels, an unflattering portrait of White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and even a picture of an American flag soaked in a schoolgirls blood in the wake of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

This week, Carrey shared a drawing of Trump’s sons Eric and Don. Jr held up with an elephants horns through their hearts, accompanied by the hashtag #TeamElephant.

An avid Trump critic, Carrey has previously claimed that the Trump presidency was pushing America towards “suffering of all imagination.”

