Jimmy Carter Rips Trump: America ‘Apparently’ Wants a ‘Jerk’ for President

Former President Jimmy Carter took a not-so-subtle jab at President Donald Trump and his supporters Friday on an episode of the Late Show with Stephen Colbert on CBS, suggesting that Americans who voted for him wanted “a jerk” to be president.

“Does America kind of want a jerk as president?” CBS host Stephen Colbert pressed the former president on the late-night talk show.

“Apparently, from this recent election, yes,” Carter replied. “I never knew it before.”

Colbert then asked Carter what he thought is the most important quality for a president.

“I used to think it was to tell the truth, but I’ve changed my mind lately,” the former president said.

The late-night host asked Carter if he had any political ambitions to run in the 2020 election.

“Is there any chance you’re running in 2020 – because we could use a nice guy in the Oval Office?” Colbert asked.

“I think there’s an age limit,” the 93-year-old former president jokingly replied, after which Colbert presented him with a T-shirt with the words “Carter 2020: Still Constitutionally Eligible.”

Carter also told Colbert he continues to pray for Trump and hopes he will “be a good president” who does not use nuclear weapons.

Carter has been a vocal critic of Trump, his administration, and the policies supported by his administration. In the past week, the Democrat called John Bolton “a disaster for our country” and said he hoped gun control activists vote against politicians—like Trump—who support the National Rifle Association.