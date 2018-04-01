Chelsea Handler: My Armed Guards Don’t Have Semi-Automatic Weapons

Comedian and gun control proponent Chelsea Handler admits she has “armed” bodyguards but claims they do not use “semi-automatic weapons.”

The former Netflix talk show host made the admission during a back-and-forth on Twitter after a user named California Laura called Handler out for pushing gun control while being flanked by armed guards.

California Laura tweeted, in part, “Get rid of your armed guards and then you can talk to the Middle Class about [feeling] safe.”

Handler responded, “My armed guards aren’t killing children and don’t have semi-automatic weapons.”

My armed guards aren’t killing children and don’t have semi automatic weapons. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) March 28, 2018

In other words, Handler is intimating that her armed protectors do not use Glock, Heckler & Koch, Kimber, Ruger, Sig Sauer, or Smith & Wesson pistols, all of which are immensely popular for concealed carry and many of which are staples in law enforcement. It also means they are not carrying AR-15-style rifles.

Ultimately, this means Handler’s “armed guards” would be carrying revolvers, bolt action rifles, and/or pump shotguns.

Semi-automatic firearms have steadily come under fire by gun control advocates since last year’s Las Vegas mass shooting. The calls for some type of legislation against them only got louder following the February Parkland school shooting.

However, a specific type of firearm is not the common factor in mass public attacks. Gun-free zones are the common factor.

