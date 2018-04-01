Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Celebrates Easter in Joyous Style

First Lady Melania Trump shined in a red patterned, joyous dress on Easter Sunday in Palm Beach, Florida, at Mar-a-Lago.
Mrs. Trump chose a colorful classic fit and flare dress by the late Azzedine Alaïa, known for his iconic clingy clothes, and white strapped-up Christian Louboutin pointed stilettos as she celebrated the Christian holiday with President Trump.
Though Mrs. Trump often sticks to monochromatic ensembles, the Alaïa dress is a continuation of her recently color-filled wardrobe of pinks, yellows, and now reds!
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive for Easter services at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea, in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, April 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive for Easter service at the Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Florida, April 1, 2018. (NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump (C) with First Lady Melania Trump (R) and daughter Tiffany Trump (L) arrives for Easter service at the Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Florida, April 1, 2018. (NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)
President Donald Trump stops to speak to members of the media as he arrives for Easter services with daughter Tiffany Trump, left, and first lady Melania Trump, right, at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, April 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive for Easter services at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, April 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
First lady Trump arrives for Easter services at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, April 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
