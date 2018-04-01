Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Celebrates Easter in Joyous Style

First Lady Melania Trump shined in a red patterned, joyous dress on Easter Sunday in Palm Beach, Florida, at Mar-a-Lago.

Mrs. Trump chose a colorful classic fit and flare dress by the late Azzedine Alaïa, known for his iconic clingy clothes, and white strapped-up Christian Louboutin pointed stilettos as she celebrated the Christian holiday with President Trump.

Though Mrs. Trump often sticks to monochromatic ensembles, the Alaïa dress is a continuation of her recently color-filled wardrobe of pinks, yellows, and now reds!

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.