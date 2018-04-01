Nick Offerman: ‘Close-Minded NRA Fanatics’ Won’t Give Gun Control a Chance

Parks and Recreation’s Nick Offerman is blaming “close-minded NRA fanatics” for refusing to give gun control a chance.

He is especially bothered that such “fanatics” will not go along with the numerous Second Amendment restrictions proposed by Michael Bloomberg-funded Everytown for Gun Safety.

Offerman told the Daily Beast, “Closed-minded NRA fanatics will say mean things or argue why ideas like Everytown are so stupid or take that leap that we’re trying to do away with the Second Amendment, all of which is simply idiotic.”

He is playing father in his upcoming movie, Hearts Beat Loud, and he said:

I have excellent parents. And so even though I’m not a parent—my wife and I don’t have kids—I’ve carried the attributes of my own dad into my life. So I make sure everybody’s taken care of, I know how to fix things, good manners are important to me, seeing people treated decently, making sure everybody’s got a ride home.

Offerman participated in the Los Angeles student march for gun control on March 24, wearing a shirt that said, “F*ck the NRA”:

Numerous demonstrators at the Washington DC student march for gun control called for a ban on all guns.

On March 27 Breitbart News reported that former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens called for the repeal of the Second Amendment. Two days later Larry King called for a repeal of the “poorly written” amendment as well.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.