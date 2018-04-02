Stephen Colbert’s anti-Trump animated show on Showtime portrayed President Trump threatening to “cut off God’s penis” and asking, “How do grown adults still worship Jesus?”

The episode, which aired on Easter Sunday, was titled “Church and State” and depicts a fictional Trump grappling with his loss of support among evangelical voters. On an open mic, he is heard committing the religious gaffe.

“Was that Joseph guy a putz or what? Clearly, he wasn’t taking care of Mary’s needs. I mean, if God knocked up my wife, He’d never doink again. I’d cut off God’s penis,” Trump says.

Vice President Mike Pence warns the president, ” Sir, I think that’s a hot mic.”

Trump does not believe him, and the anti-Christian insults continue: “You think your great-grandfather hunted dinosaurs. How do grown adults still worship Jesus? I mean, where was Jesus when the Taj Mahal was at a standstill with the unions?”:

After the gaffe hits the news, Trump tells the public, “Don’t believe the dishonest media. I would never cut off God’s penis, unless God begged me, like, ‘Please, son! Slice off my dong!’ I’m like Jesus, only with twice as many prostitutes.”

Later in show, Trump’s sons decide to create the alternate religion of Trumpianity, God gets hit with a golf cart, and Trump wins an Easter egg roll by cheating:

Colbert says he is a practicing Catholic, but this was his idea of Easter programming on the holiest Christian day of the year.

Newsbusters has more.

